Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Sent to Reno
The Diamondbacks optioned Bracho to Triple-A Reno following the big club's 3-1 victory over the Giants on Thursday, the Associated Press reports.
Bracho's demotion will open up a spot on the active roster for Matt Koch, who will be recalled from Triple-A Reno to start Friday's series opener against the Padres. Though he spent less than a week with the Diamondbacks, Bracho made an impression in his lone appearance, striking out a career-high seven batters over three innings of long relief in a loss Sunday to the Dodgers.
