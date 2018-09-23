Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Shines in relief appearance
Bracho notched two strikeouts and retired the other three hitters he faced in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Rockies.
Since rejoining the Diamondbacks in September when rosters expanded, Bracho has been one of the team's most-heavily used bullpen arms. His appearance Saturday was his ninth of the month, as well as his best to date. Bracho, who has posted a 3.08 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 31:10 K:BB across 26.1 innings in the big leagues this season, will look to turn in a couple more solid outings during the final week of the campaign to build his case for a full-time gig in the majors in 2019.
