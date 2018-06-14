Bracho was optioned to Triple-A Reno.

After pitching on consecutive days, Bracho was sent back to the minors following Wednesday's loss to the Pirates in order to free up a roster spot for Jorge De La Rosa (Achilles), who was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move prior to Thursday's series opener against the Mets. Bracho owns an impressive 1.42 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 19:5 K:BB across 12.2 innings this season, so look for him to rejoin the big-league bullpen when bullpen help is once again needed.

