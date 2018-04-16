Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Strikes out seven in long relief
Bracho gave up a run on three hits and a walk and struck out seven batters over three innings of long relief in the Diamondbacks' 7-2 loss to the Dodgers on Sunday.
Summoned from Triple-A Reno earlier Sunday following Taijuan Walker's (forearm) placement on the 10-day disabled list, Bracho gave the Diamondbacks some quality innings out of the bullpen after starter Zack Godley put the team in early hole before getting pulled in the fifth inning. Despite facing 11 fewer batters than Godley, Bracho outpaced the starter in swinging strikes, 10-9, on the afternoon. Bracho's 60-pitch workload will likely keep him unavailable for the next couple of days, but his strong showing Sunday may have nonetheless afforded him a longer stay in the Arizona bullpen than was initially expected.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Called up by Diamondbacks•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Optioned to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Records one out Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Joins Diamondbacks on Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Optioned down to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...