Bracho gave up a run on three hits and a walk and struck out seven batters over three innings of long relief in the Diamondbacks' 7-2 loss to the Dodgers on Sunday.

Summoned from Triple-A Reno earlier Sunday following Taijuan Walker's (forearm) placement on the 10-day disabled list, Bracho gave the Diamondbacks some quality innings out of the bullpen after starter Zack Godley put the team in early hole before getting pulled in the fifth inning. Despite facing 11 fewer batters than Godley, Bracho outpaced the starter in swinging strikes, 10-9, on the afternoon. Bracho's 60-pitch workload will likely keep him unavailable for the next couple of days, but his strong showing Sunday may have nonetheless afforded him a longer stay in the Arizona bullpen than was initially expected.