Cecconi sustained a minor wrist injury on his non-throwing hand and his minor-league debut will be delayed, William Boor of MLB.com reports.

With the injury being to Cecconi's non-throwing hand, there is little cause for concern regarding his long-term prospects. Cecconi is Arizona's top pitching prospect, someone with the potential to develop into a No. 2 starter in the big leagues thanks to a prototypical 6-foot-4 frame and an impressive four-pitch mix, headlined by a mid-90s fastball and wipeout slider.