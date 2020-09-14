The Diamondbacks added Cecconi to their 60-man roster pool Wednesday.
The 33rd overall pick in June's first-year player draft, Cecconi will report to the Diamondbacks' alternate training site for the next couple weeks so the organization can more closely oversee his development. Since the Cecconi played two seasons of college baseball at Miami (Fla.), the Diamondbacks could have the 21-year-old right-hander bypass the rookie-ball level and have him make his professional debut at a full-season affiliate in 2021.