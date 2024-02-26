Cecconi walked one and struck out four over two hitless and scoreless innings in Sunday's spring start against the White Sox.

Cecconi, who made his spring debut, pitched as well as Tommy Henry and Ryne Nelson did Friday and Saturday, respectively, his main competitors for the final rotation spot. Cecconi's main offseason focus was to refine his secondary offerings, which Arizona manager Torey Lovullo believes could lengthen the 24-year-old's outings. The right-hander appeared in seven games, four as a starter, for the Diamondbacks in 2023 and rarely faced batters a third time through. "Last year, I was very slider heavy," Cecconi said. "A lot of fastball/slider and the huge goal this offseason was to really develop a four pitch-mix," Cecconi said. Henry and Nelson are considered the leaders for the final rotation spot.