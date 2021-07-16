Cecconi pitched a season-high seven innings for High-A Hillsboro on Thursday, giving up four runs on seven hits while striking out six. Overall, he has a 4.70 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 47:19 K:BB across 10 starts (46 innings).

He served up two homers Thursday, which actually doubled his season total, so the long ball hasn't really been an issue for him. Rather, Cecconi has just been too hittable and issued too many walks at times, plus he's had a little bad luck with his BABIP and strand rate to boot. He has impressive stuff -- particularly his fastball-slider combo -- but you'd still like to see better command from a 22-year-old pitcher, even if it is his first taste of pro ball due to last year's pandemic-canceled season. Of course, this isn't a lot of data to go on, so there's no reason to go dumping Cecconi in dynasty formats just yet, but he certainly doesn't appear to be on the fast track to the majors.