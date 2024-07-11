The Diamondbacks will option Cecconi following Wednesday's no-decision against Atlanta, Alex Weiner and John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports report. He allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three over four innings in a 7-5 win.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said he considered using an opener Wednesday but eventually opted to let Cecconi throw as a traditional starter. The plan was to let him face at least 18 hitters, and the manager would have extended the right-hander if Arizona had a big lead. As it turned out, the game was tied after four innings, and Lovullo stuck with the original plan. The team doesn't need a fifth starter for now, as the All-Star break is coming up. Cecconi has a 6.14 ERA over 66 innings and has struggled to get deep into games.