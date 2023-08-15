Cecconi made his most recent appearance out of the bullpen in Friday's 10-5 loss to the Padres, striking out one over 1.2 scoreless innings while allowing one hit and no walks.

After being called up from Triple-A Reno on Aug. 2, Cecconi made a 4.2-inning start against the Giants later that day. He then went unused for the next eight days before the Diamondbacks summoned him from the bullpen early in Friday's contest while starter Ryne Nelson labored through three innings. The Diamondbacks haven't clarified Cecconi's role moving forward, but he seems likely to serve as either a traditional starter or bulk-relief option. Arizona is treating Tuesday's game in Colorado as a bullpen day while no starter has been confirmed for Wednesday's series finale, so Cecconi could be an option to cover multiple innings on either of those days.