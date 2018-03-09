Diamondbacks' Socrates Brito: Back in action
Brito (finger) has appeared in three Cactus League games this spring and will be starting Friday's contest against the Royals, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Brito started off camp behind the rest of the position players due to a fractured right pinkie finger that he suffered while playing in the Dominican Winter League in December. It appears as though the 25-year-old is nearing full health as manager Torey Lovullo is confident enough to place him in the outfield and grant Brito regular at-bats as Opening Day comes into the focus. Expect Brito to begin the season at Triple-A Reno after appearing in 40 big-league games in 2017.
