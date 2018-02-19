Manager Torey Lovullo said Saturday that Brito (finger) will enter spring training "a little behind everybody else" in Diamondbacks camp, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Brito fractured his right pinkie finger while playing in the Dominican Winter League and apparently still hasn't fully healed just yet, which could delay his availability for Cactus League contests. The 25-year-old entered the 2016 season as one of the Diamondbacks' top position prospects, but he's seen his standing within the organization fall the last two years with a spate of injuries costing him extensive time in back-to-back campaigns. He's expected to report to Triple-A Reno to begin the 2018 season.