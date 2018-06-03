Brito is out of the lineup Sunday against the Marlins.

Brito has recorded just two hits in 17 at-bats since being summoned from Triple-A Reno in late May and no longer looks to be in consideration for a full-time role in right field while Steven Souza (pectoral) is on the disabled list. Chris Owings will start at the position Sunday for the third time in as many days while Brito hits the bench.