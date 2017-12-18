Brito (finger) suffered a possible pinkie fracture on his right hand Sunday while playing for Estrellas Orientales in the Dominican Winter League, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear if the injury will put the 25-year-old outfielder at risk of missing the start of spring training. A top prospect for the Diamondbacks heading into last season, Brito failed to reach the big leagues in 2017, with injuries and the organization's ample outfield depth contributed to his demise. He ended up playing exclusively for Triple-A Reno, hitting .291 with five home runs and 44 RBI across 318 plate appearances.