Diamondbacks' Socrates Brito: Launches first MLB homer since 2016
Brito went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Wednesday in the Diamondbacks' 7-2 win over the Dodgers.
Making his second start of the series, Brito shaved the Diamondbacks' deficit to one run after taking Ross Stripling deep in the bottom of the second inning. It was Brito's first home run in the big leagues since 2016, as the outfielder failed to earn a promotion to the majors last season after injuries hindered his effectiveness at Triple-A Reno. Brito performed well enough in the Pacific Coast League in 2018 to earn a callup this September, and now could be in store for another start or two during the Diamondbacks' season-ending series with the Padres with Steven Souza (back) banged up.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Socrates Brito: Set to serve as big-league depth•
-
Diamondbacks' Socrates Brito: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Socrates Brito: Falls out of playing-time picture•
-
Diamondbacks' Socrates Brito: Supplies RBI on Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Socrates Brito: Recalled from minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Socrates Brito: Sent back to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....