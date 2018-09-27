Brito went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Wednesday in the Diamondbacks' 7-2 win over the Dodgers.

Making his second start of the series, Brito shaved the Diamondbacks' deficit to one run after taking Ross Stripling deep in the bottom of the second inning. It was Brito's first home run in the big leagues since 2016, as the outfielder failed to earn a promotion to the majors last season after injuries hindered his effectiveness at Triple-A Reno. Brito performed well enough in the Pacific Coast League in 2018 to earn a callup this September, and now could be in store for another start or two during the Diamondbacks' season-ending series with the Padres with Steven Souza (back) banged up.