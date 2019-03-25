Brito is not expected to make the Opening Day roster, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Brito was on the roster bubble all spring until it burst Sunday when the Diamonbacks made a flurry of decisions. One of those decisions was to keep a third catcher, costing Brito a spot. He didn't have a good spring (9-for-54, .167) and with five other outfielders on board, Brito would have a hard time getting at-bats.

