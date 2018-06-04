Diamondbacks' Socrates Brito: Optioned to Triple-A
The Diamondbacks optioned Brito to Triple-A Reno on Monday.
Brito started just one of the Diamondbacks' last five games, so the club decided to send him back to Reno in order to keep allowing him to develop there. Kris Negron was recalled from Reno to take Brito's place on the roster.
