The Diamondbacks placed Brito on outright waivers Monday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

The timing of the transaction was less than ideal for Arizona, which saw outfielder Steven Souza suffer a left knee injury in Monday's exhibition against the White Sox. With Souza likely headed for IL to open the season, Brito is no longer a candidate to provide extra insurance in the outfield now that he's without a spot on the 40-man roster. The Diamondbacks are hopeful to keep Brito in the organization at Triple-A Reno, but he'll have to go unclaimed off waivers before that happens.

