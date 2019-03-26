Diamondbacks' Socrates Brito: Placed on outright waivers
The Diamondbacks placed Brito on outright waivers Monday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
The timing of the transaction was less than ideal for Arizona, which saw outfielder Steven Souza suffer a left knee injury in Monday's exhibition against the White Sox. With Souza likely headed for IL to open the season, Brito is no longer a candidate to provide extra insurance in the outfield now that he's without a spot on the 40-man roster. The Diamondbacks are hopeful to keep Brito in the organization at Triple-A Reno, but he'll have to go unclaimed off waivers before that happens.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Socrates Brito: Odd man out•
-
Diamondbacks' Socrates Brito: Roster spot in jeopardy•
-
Diamondbacks' Socrates Brito: Launches first MLB homer since 2016•
-
Diamondbacks' Socrates Brito: Set to serve as big-league depth•
-
Diamondbacks' Socrates Brito: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Socrates Brito: Falls out of playing-time picture•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast League draft (H2H points)
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew invited some loyal listeners to take part in a draft that's...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
Marlins SP have Fantasy appeal
The Marlins again figure to be an afterthought in the Fantasy world, but their young starting...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...