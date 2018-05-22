Brito was called up from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

Brito will be called upon to replace the injured Steven Souza (pectoral), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday. The 25-year-old outfielder hasn't played in the major leagues since the 2016 season, when he hit a dismal .179 with four home runs and 12 RBI over 40 games.