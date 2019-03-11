Diamondbacks' Socrates Brito: Roster spot in jeopardy
The signing of Adam Jones may cost Brito a spot on the Opening Day roster, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Brito entered Sunday hitting .167 (5-for-30).
If the Diamondbacks remain committed to carrying three catchers and want to keep slugger Christian Walker, that leaves little wiggle room for Brito, who is out of minor league options. Jones will be a spare outfielder, capable of playing all three spots, joining Steven Souza, David Peralta, Ketel Marte and Jarrod Dyson.
