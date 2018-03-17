The Diamondbacks optioned Brito to Triple-A Reno on Friday, Owen Perkins of MLB.com reports.

Brito was one of five players dismissed from major-league camp Friday as the Diamondbacks whittled their roster down to 46 players. Though Brito impressed in his opportunities in Cactus League play with a 3-for-11 mark at the plate, he's in need of more development time in the high minors after having large chunks of the past two seasons wiped out due to injury.

