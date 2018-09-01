Diamondbacks' Socrates Brito: Set to serve as big-league depth
Brito was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Saturday.
The outfielder is just 2-for-17 in eight games for the big-league club this season. Despite his .318/.383/.540 slash, 17 homers, 15 stolen bases and 85 runs for the Aces, Brito won't garner much playing time for the contending Diamondbacks, instead serving as mere depth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Socrates Brito: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Socrates Brito: Falls out of playing-time picture•
-
Diamondbacks' Socrates Brito: Supplies RBI on Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Socrates Brito: Recalled from minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Socrates Brito: Sent back to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Socrates Brito: Back in action•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...