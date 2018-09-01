Brito was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Saturday.

The outfielder is just 2-for-17 in eight games for the big-league club this season. Despite his .318/.383/.540 slash, 17 homers, 15 stolen bases and 85 runs for the Aces, Brito won't garner much playing time for the contending Diamondbacks, instead serving as mere depth.

More News
Our Latest Stories