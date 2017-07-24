Diamondbacks' Socrates Brito: Stepping up production in July
Brito went 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs for Triple-A Reno on Sunday.
Brito has recorded six multi-hit efforts in his last 10 games for Reno, bringing his line up to .325/.374/.506 in Pacific Coast League play. The 24-year-old may have vaulted ahead of Jeremy Hazelbaker as the top candidate for a promotion to the big club when an extra outfielder is needed, but Brito's path to seeing regular at-bats with the Diamondbacks will only get more difficult following last week's acquisition of J.D. Martinez.
