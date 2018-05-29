Brito went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored Monday in the Diamondbacks' 12-5 win over the Reds.

Brito picked up his third consecutive start Monday, with two coming in right field and one coming in left field. With Steven Souza (pectoral) back on the disabled list, the Diamondbacks have yet to settle on a permanent replacement in the corner outfield, but it appears manager Torey Lovullo may be tempted to give regular work to Brito with Chris Owings and Jarrod Dyson both mired in extended slumps. Since his May 22 promotion, Brito has recorded only two hits in 13 at-bats, so he'll need to improve his performance before inching ahead of his competitors on the depth chart.