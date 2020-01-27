Diamondbacks' Starling Marte: Acquired by Arizona
Marte was traded from the Pirates to the Diamondbacks in exchange for Liover Peguero, Brennan Malone and international money on Monday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Marte emerged as one of the top options on the trade market once most of the best free agents had been signed. He should slot in at or near the top of the Diamondbacks' lineup and serve as the team's everyday center fielder for all of this season and likely the next, as Arizona will hold a club option for the 2021 season. Marte has stolen at least 20 bases for seven straight seasons and has hit at least 20 homers in each of the last two campaigns, a number which could go up now that he's left a pitcher-friendly park in Pittsburgh. Heading into his age-31 season, he doesn't seem to be slowing down, as he hit .295/.342/.503 for the Pirates last season.
More News
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Healthy in offseason workouts•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Club option picked up•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Done for season•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Return remains in question•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Out until at least Sept. 24•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Remains out of lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Preview: Bounce back
Should you pay up for one of the top save guys from 2019? Here's why it's not the best idea...
-
Starting Pitcher Preview: Better days
There just aren't enough aces to go around, so the draft prices keep rising for Fantasy managers,...
-
Prospects-only draft for H2H leagues
Want a prospects list that's tailored for Head-to-Head points leagues? Well, we made this mock...
-
Shortstop Preview: Plenty of pop
Old school Fantasy managers can still remember scarcity at shortstop, but those days are long...
-
Outfield Preview: Star powered
Even if you miss on the five stars who will be the top picks in many drafts, there is tons...