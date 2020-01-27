Diamondbacks' Starling Marte: Acquired by Arizona

Marte was traded from the Pirates to the Diamondbacks in exchange for Liover Peguero, Brennan Malone and international money on Monday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Marte emerged as one of the top options on the trade market once most of the best free agents had been signed. He should slot in at or near the top of the Diamondbacks' lineup and serve as the team's everyday center fielder for all of this season and likely the next, as Arizona will hold a club option for the 2021 season. Marte has stolen at least 20 bases for seven straight seasons and has hit at least 20 homers in each of the last two campaigns, a number which could go up now that he's left a pitcher-friendly park in Pittsburgh. Heading into his age-31 season, he doesn't seem to be slowing down, as he hit .295/.342/.503 for the Pirates last season.