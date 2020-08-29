Marte went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Friday's win over the Giants.

Marte pushed his hitting streak to five games and has posted back-to-back multi-hit games for the second time this month. The veteran center fielder has been one of the most reliable offensive threats in the Diamondbacks lineup, hitting .333 with two homers, 12 RBI, 18 runs scored and four stolen bases this month.