Marte (undisclosed) returned to the Diamondbacks' camp Friday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Marte had missed the past four days of on-field workouts for an undisclosed reason, but he was cleared to rejoin the team Friday. It's unclear whether his absence will impact his preparations for Opening Day, but the team hopes that he'll be able to participate in intrasquad games over the weekend.
