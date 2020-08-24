Marte went 1-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Giants.
Marte is up to five stolen bases this season after swiping a bag in the first inning of Sunday's loss. Arizona's prized offseason acquisition has been as advertised so far this season, slashing .320/.402/.454 with nine extra-base hits.
