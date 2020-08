Marte went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Astros.

Marte has been a frequent visitor to the base paths the last two games, going 5-for-8 with two walks and three runs scored. He stood out while many of the Diamondbacks' hitters slumped to start the season, but the offense showed signs of breaking out during the Houston series, Arizona's first series win. Marte has just two RBI, but is slashing .359/.479/.462 with seven runs and two steals in 12 games.