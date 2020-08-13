Marte went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and an additional run scored during Wednesday's 13-7 win over the Rockies.

The 31-year-old collected three hits during Tuesday's game, and he replicated that effort while hitting his second homer of the season Wednesday. Marte has a .369/.446/.538 slash line with 13 runs, five doubles, nine RBI and two stolen bases in 18 games this season.