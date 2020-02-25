Diamondbacks' Starling Marte: Makes spring debut
Marte started in center field and batted leadoff in Monday's spring game against San Francisco. He went 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base.
Marte made his debut for the Diamondbacks, who acquired him from the Pirates a couple of weeks prior to spring training. He's expected to be the team's primary center fielder, although his placement at the top of the order was noteworthy. The 31-year-old outfielder has been a middle-of-the-order staple for Pittsburgh each of the last two seasons.
