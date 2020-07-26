Marte went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and was caught stealing in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Padres.

Marte scored the lone run for the Diamondbacks, whose offense has been quieted over the first two games in San Diego. The team is 3-for-16 with runners in scoring position to start the season. Marte has hit safely in both games (3-for-8) and scored two runs.