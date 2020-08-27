Marte went 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored in Wednesday's loss against Colorado.
Marte pushed his hitting streak to four games with his ninth multi-hit performance of the campaign -- the veteran centerfielder continues to make an impact in the middle of the order for Arizona. Marte is hitting .326 with a .874 OPS, two homers and 10 RBI this month.
