Marte went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Padres.

Marte led off the fourth inning with a double and came around to score on a Stephen Vogt sacrifice fly. Marte then clubbed his first homer of the year in the sixth to give Arizona a 2-1 lead. The 31-year-old outfielder is now hitting .372/.481/.558 with three RBI, nine runs scored and two stolen bases in 14 contests.