Marte went 3-for-5 with an RBI single and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to the Rockies.

All three of Marte's hits were singles, with the biggest one plating the fourth of five runs during the Diamondbacks' ninth-inning comeback that fell just short. The 31-year-old outfielder is slashing .350/.435/.483 with a homer, five RBI and 11 runs scored in 17 games this season.