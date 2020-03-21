Diamondbacks' Starling Marte: Top of the order batter
Marte batted .200 (4-for-20) with two extra-base hits, four walks, one RBI and one stolen base over nine Cactus League games.
With a new team after being traded from Pittsburgh to Arizona during the offseason, Marte batted leadoff (eight games) or second (one game) during spring action. He's no stranger to the top of the order, but the 31-year-old center fielder predominantly hit from three hole for the Pirates the last two seasons. Wherever he lands, a healthy Marte should get north of 600 plate appearances, plenty of opportunities for the five-category outfielder.
