Diamondbacks' Stefan Crichton: Back in minors
Crichton was optioned to Triple-A Reno following Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
Crichton is likely unavailable for a few days after tossing 2.1 scoreless innings of relief Wednesday, so the Diamondbacks decided to send him back to the minors to free up a roster spot for Thursday's starter, Alex Young. During his most recent stint with the big club, Crichton compiled a 6.14 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB across 7.1 innings (four appearances).
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Stefan Crichton: Summoned to majors•
-
Diamondbacks' Stefan Crichton: Shuttled back to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Stefan Crichton: Promoted to big leagues•
-
Diamondbacks' Stefan Crichton: Sent to minors•
-
Stefan Crichton: Released by Diamondbacks•
-
Diamondbacks' Stefan Crichton: Traded to Arizona•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Giancarlo Stanton is on the IL again, but that's just the tip of the iceberg, according to...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...