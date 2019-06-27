Crichton was optioned to Triple-A Reno following Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

Crichton is likely unavailable for a few days after tossing 2.1 scoreless innings of relief Wednesday, so the Diamondbacks decided to send him back to the minors to free up a roster spot for Thursday's starter, Alex Young. During his most recent stint with the big club, Crichton compiled a 6.14 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB across 7.1 innings (four appearances).

