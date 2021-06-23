The Diamondbacks designated Crichton for assignment Wednesday.
Crichton has recorded four of the Diamondbacks' six saves this season and was working in a high-leverage role out of the bullpen as recently as a couple of weeks ago, so Arizona's decision to drop him from the 40-man roster comes as a surprise. The fact that he led the team in saves is probably an indictment of the lack of quality relief arms in Arizona more than anything, as Crichton's ratios (6.04 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, 2.8 K-BB%) wouldn't have made him deserving of a spot in most of the other bullpens around baseball. Crichton doesn't have any remaining minor-league options, so if another team puts in a waiver claim for him, he would have to be added to the 26-man active roster.
