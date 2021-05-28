Crichton (0-4) allowed an unearned run and one hit in one inning in Thursday's extra-inning loss to St. Louis.

Crichton gave up a go-ahead RBI double to Yadier Molina in the 10th inning, and Arizona wasn't able to answer in their half of the frame. The 29-year-old Crichton has a 6.14 ERA, 1.77 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB across 14.2 innings this season. He's collected four saves and four holds, but Arizona's 18-33 record shows that hasn't been a lot of closing opportunities for the right-hander. Joakim Soria is also in the mix for ninth-inning duties -- he pitched a perfect inning in Thursday's contest.