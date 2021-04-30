Crichton secured the save while allowing one hit in Thursday's victory over the Rockies.

It was the 29-year-old's third save of the year, as manager Torey Lovullo has opted to use Crichton in save situations as of late. The veteran was efficient needing only 12 pitches to close out the game, as this closer-by-committee situation may be solely his if he can continue to showcase consistency.