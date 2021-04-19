Crichton allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one in one scoreless inning to earn the save against the Nationals on Sunday.

The right-hander is in the mix for save chances while Chris Devenski (personal) and Joakim Soria (calf) are sidelined, and Crichton entered Sunday's game to preserve a three-run lead in the ninth inning. Even though Crichton allowed two Nationals to reach base in the ninth, he prevented them from crossing the plate to earn his first save of the year. The right-hander has posted a 4.05 ERA and 1.80 WHIP in 6.2 innings across his first eight relief appearances this season. It was encouraging to see Crichton pick up the save Sunday, but Soria threw 20 pitches in a bullpen session Friday and could be trending toward a return.