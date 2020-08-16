Crichton (1-0) picked up a relief win in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Padres. He struck out two over two scoreless and hitless innings.

Alex Young, who was filling in for Madison Bumgarner (back), was not stretched out enough and lasted just 4.1 innings, leaving the game in the hands of Arizona relievers. Crichton ushered the Diamondbacks through the sixth and seventh innings when the offense plated six runs. Crichton has not allowed a run in nine of 10 outings and lowered his ERA to 1.86 over 9.2 innings.