Crichton (2-0) earned the win Monday against the Athletics after pitching a scoreless ninth inning.
Crichton came into the game in the top of the ninth with the game tied 3-3, and he only needed five pitches -- four strikes -- to get the three outs. David Peralta delivered a walkoff single in the bottom of the ninth and, as such, Crichton earned his second win of the season. He has not allowed runs in any of his last four appearances while fanning five and walking two in 5.2 innings during that stretch.
