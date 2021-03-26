Crichton allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits while striking out one over one inning in Thursday's spring game against the Royals.

Crichton gave up his first runs during Cactus League play and has a 4.50 ERA and 1.75 WHIP over four innings. Manager Torey Lovullo put the right-hander on a short list of potential closers, along with Joakim Soria, who has a 12.27 ERA and 1.64 WHIP over 3.2 innings. It's unclear which way Lovullo is leaning.