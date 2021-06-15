Crichton allowed two runs on three hits over one-third of an inning in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Giants.

Crichton entered a clean eighth inning with Arizona down a run and let the game slip away. Nominally, Crichton is the Diamondbacks' closer, but the team hasn't needed anyone to close out a game since he earned his fourth save of the season May 10. Since then, Crichton has a 7.45 ERA and 1.66 WHIP over 9.2 innings. The organization, which has lost 28 of 31 games, is already looking forward, so they may eventually look beyond guys like Crichton or Joakim Soria to close out games. The most intriguing arm belongs to J.B. Bukauskas, but he's currently working his way back from an elbow injury.