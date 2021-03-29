Crichton did not retire a batter Sunday, allowing six runs (five earned) on two hits and three walks to the White Sox.

Crichton's last two Cactus League outings were not pretty: nine runs (eight earned), four hits, three walks in one-plus innings. Despite the worrisome results, he's still in the mix for saves, as manager Torey Lovullo declined to name a closer, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. "We don't have somebody who is a slam-dunk closer," Lovullo said. The manager indicated he could go into the regular season playing matchups at the end of games with pitchers like Crichton and Joakim Soria. He also left open the possibility of a reliever stepping up and grabbing the role early in the season.