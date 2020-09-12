Crichton earned the save against the Mariners on Friday after recording the final two outs of the ninth inning.

With the Diamondbacks leading by one in the ninth inning, Alex Young returned to continue his long relief outing. After recording the first out of the frame, Arizona turned to Crichton to finish things off, which he did with ease, striking out Evan White and forcing Luis Torrens to ground out. It was the first save of the season for the 28-year-old, who sports a 2.91 ERA and 1.43 WHIP across 21 appearances. With their recent ninth-inning struggles, the Diamondbacks appear to be using a closer-by-committee approach for the time being.