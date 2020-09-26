Crichton tossed one-third of a scoreless inning Friday as he earned the save in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Rockies. He allowed no hits and no walks while striking out zero.

Crichton has been dominant recently while serving as the Diamondbacks' closer, and he's now had seven consecutive scoreless outings. He's converted on five of his seven save chances while posting a 2.42 ERA and 1.19 ERA over 26 innings this year.