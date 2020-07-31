Crichton allowed one hit over two-thirds of an inning in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Dodgers.
Crichton entered in the fifth inning for starter Robbie Ray, who left with the Diamondbacks behind, 5-1. It was the fourth appearance for Crichton, all in low-leverage situations. In three of his appearances, he was the first reliever to replace a tiring starter in the middle innings. The one appearance in later innings came when the Diamondbacks were down by six runs.
