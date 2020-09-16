Crichton earned the save against the Angels on Tuesday, inducing three flyball outs in a perfect ninth inning.

Crichton was tasked with protecting a one-run lead against the heart of the Angels lineup -- Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon and Albert Pujols -- and came through by retiring all three batters. It was the second straight successful save conversion for Crichton, who appears to have seized control of the closer role for the Diamondbacks. The right-hander has posted a 2.78 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 22:9 K:BB over 22.2 innings this season.